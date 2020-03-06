Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Adorama · 30 mins ago
Klipsch R-625FA Dolby Atmos Floor Standing Speaker Pair
$549 $1,198
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $249. Buy Now at Adorama

Features
  • elevation channel for Dolby Atmos
  • Main Channel: 6.5" Copper Spun Magnetically Shielded IMG Woofers
  • Height Channel: 5.25" Copper Spun Magnetically Shielded IMG Woofers
  • rear-firing bass reflex ports
  • Model: R-625FA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 30 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Speakers Adorama Klipsch
Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register