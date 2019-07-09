New
Walmart · 32 mins ago
Kid Trax 12V RAM 3500 Fire Truck Ride-On
$299 $449
free shipping
Walmart offers the Kid Trax 12-volt RAM 3500 Fire Truck Ride-On in Red for $299 with free shipping. That's $150 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • sits 2 riders between the ages of 3 and 7
  • maximum combined rider weight of 120 lbs.
  • realistic sirens, engine sounds and flashing lights
  • 180° rotating, detachable fire hose water canon
  • Model: 5F63371
Details
Comments
