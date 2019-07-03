Walmart · 1 hr ago
$63 $100
free shipping
Walmart offers the Irwin Vise-Grip GrooveLock 8-Piece Pliers Set for $58.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $36.
Update: The price has increased to $62.99. Buy Now
Update: The price has increased to $62.99. Buy Now
Features
- 8" and 10" pliers
- 12" GrooveLock pliers
- 10" adjustable wrench
- 8" long nose pliers
- 8" linesman's pliers
- 6" diagonal cutting pliers
- 6" slip joint pliers
- Model: 2078712
Details
Comments
-
Published 5 hr ago
Verified 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Amazon · 3 days ago
Crescent Tools 20-Piece Pass-Thru Ratchet Set
$21 $57
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers Prime members the Crescent 20-Piece X6 Pass-Thru Ratchet and Socket Set for $20.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4 and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- includes standard and metric sockets that work with six different types of fasteners
Amazon · 1 day ago
Meterk 41-Piece Mini Ratchet and Bit Set
$14 $26
free shipping w/ Prime
Gervus via Amazon offers the Meterk 41-Piece Mini Ratchet and Bit Set for $19.99. Clip the 5% coupon on the product page and apply code "G8MNAXSV" to lower the price to $13.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $12 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less in May. Buy Now
Features
- 1 mini magnetic ratchet wrench
- 10 sockets with 1/4" drive
- 29 screwdriver bits
- 1/4" adapter
Home Depot · 2 days ago
DeWalt 18-Gauge Carbon Fiber Composite Staple Gun
$20 $35
pickup at Home Depot
Home Depot offers the DeWalt 18-Gauge Carbon Fiber Composite Staple Gun for $19.97. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $79 express delivery fee. That's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Features
- accepts heavy-duty staples and 18-Gauge brads
- low fastener indicator
- bottom load design
- reversible belt hook for right- or left-handed access
- Model: DWHT80276
Amazon · 1 wk ago
DeWalt 40-Piece FlexTorq Bit Set
$18 $25
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the DeWalt 40-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Screwdriver Bit Set for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $7. Buy Now
Features
- FlexTorq, which allows them to flex up to 15 degrees
Walmart · 1 day ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 5 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 7 hrs ago
Chaps Men's Custom Fit Khaki Pants
$8 $40
$6 shipping
Walmart offers the Chaps Men's Custom Fit Khaki Pants in several colors (Hudson Tan pictured) for $8 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's $32 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes 32x30 to 40x32
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Sign In or Register