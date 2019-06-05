New
VM Innovations via eBay offers the Intex Inflatable American Flag 81" 2-Person Island Pool Float for $34.29 with free shipping. That's $86 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 4 cup holders
- 4 handles
- mesh footrest that lets water through at the bottom
- Model: 57264VM
Details
Walmart · 2 days ago
Intex Solstice Inflatable 4-Person Raft
$70
free shipping
That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find
VM Express via Walmart offers the Intex Solstice Swimline Voyager Inflatable 4-Person Raft for
Update: It's now $69.69.
Walmart · 10 hrs ago
Intex Challenger K2 2-Person Inflatable Kayak
$70 $94
free shipping
Walmart offers the Intex Challenger K2 2-Person Inflatable Kayak in Black/Green for $69.99 with free shipping. (Amazon charges the same.) That's the lowest in-stock price we could find by $20. (For further comparison, it was $20 less in December.) Buy Now
Features
- measures 15" x 30" x 138"
- 30-gauge vinyl construction
- two aluminum oars
- removable skeg
- cargo net
- hand pump
- 350-lb. weight capacity
- Model: 68306EP
Amazon · 2 days ago
Coolaroo Triangle Shade Sail
$17 $36
free shipping w/Prime
Amazon offers Prime members the Coolaroo Triangle Shade Sail in Red for $16.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Features
- grommet corners
- provides UV block protection
- Model: 434519
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 2 days ago
18-In-1 Credit Card Tool
$3 $15
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers this 18-in-1 Credit Card Pocket Tool for $3.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find today by $8. Deal ends June 5. Buy Now
Tips
- Add three tools or more to your cart for a final price of $2.99 each.
Features
- measures 3.3" x 2.1" x 0.1
- 6 wrenches
- 4 screwdrivers
- 2 rulers
- cell phone stand
- bottle opener
- box cutter
- can opener
- letter opener
- fruit peeler
Amazon · 2 days ago
Michael Josh Carabiner Clips 8-Pack
$4 $5
free shipping w/ Prime
Michael Josh via Amazon offers its Michael Josh Carabiner Clips 8-Pack for $5.24. Coupon code "VSWQDO6V" drops that to $4.19. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $1 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 4 locking 3" carabiner clips
- 4 non-locking 3" carabiner clips
- 8 key rings
- 1 wire key chain
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Wild & Wolf Gentlemen's Hardware 12-in-1 Kitchen Multi Tool
$25
free shipping
Amazon offers the Wild & Wolf Gentlemen's Hardware 12-in-1 Kitchen Multi Tool for $25 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- stainless steel with wood handles
- detachable for splitting into 2 different tools
- includes cheese grater, zester, garlic crusher, channel knife, small paring knife, serated knife, peeler, fork, spoon, bottle opener, corkscrew, and can opener
eBay · 5 days ago
Refurb Samsung Dual 1.7GHz 12" Chromebook
$60
free shipping
2nd-best price we've seen and a low by $30
Brown Bear Tech via eBay offers the refurbished 2.4-lb. Samsung Exynos 5 1.7GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our August mention and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $30.) This 0.8"-thick laptop features:
- Samsung Exynos 5250 1.7GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LCD
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB SSD
- webcam
- Google Chrome OS
eBay · 2 days ago
Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone
$195 $639
free shipping
Smarter.Phone via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in several colors for $194.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we've seen for this phone. (Outside of other eBay sellers, it's the best price for a refurb today by $15.) Buy Now
Tips
- Note: A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
eBay · 1 wk ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 4 wks ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $720
free shipping
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find by $19). Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Intex Swimming Pool Floats at Walmart
$10
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of Intex swimming pool floats to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Intex Inflatable Queen Pull-Out Sofa Bed
$36
free shipping
It's $10 cheaper than any other store
Amazon offers the Intex Inflatable Queen Pull-Out Sofa Bed in Black for
Update: The price has dropped to $35.09.
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Intex 120 Bubble Jets Inflatable Hot Tub
$345
free shipping
Walmart offers the Intex 120 Bubble Jets 4-Person Octagonal Portable Inflatable Hot Tub for $345 with free shipping. That's $15 under our February mention, the lowest price we could find by $150, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- hard water treatment system
- insulated cover and thermal ground cover
- floating chlorine dispenser
- built-in inflation system
- includes 2 filter cartridges, test strip, and carry bag
- Model: 28413WL
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Intex Swim Center Family Lounge Pool
$30 $50
free shipping
Amazon offers the Intex Swim Center Family Lounge Pool in Blue for $29.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $10 less than most stores charge. Buy Now
Features
- drain plug
- repair patch
- two air chambers
- 169-gallon capacity
- measures 88" x 85" x 30"
