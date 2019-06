It's $10 cheaper than any other store

$35.89

Amazon offers the Intex Inflatable Queen Pull-Out Sofa Bed in Black forwith. ( Walmart and VM Innovations via eBay charge the same.) That's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's a low now by $10.) It measures 76" x 87" x 26" and features extra-wide valve openings and a flocked top, sides, and bottom.Update: The price has dropped to