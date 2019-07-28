New
Ends Today
Macy's · 35 mins ago
HoMedics Shiatsu Select Heated Foot Massager
$30 $85
free shipping

Today only, Macy's offers the Shiatsu Select Heated Foot Massager for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now

Tips
  • Amazon charges the same
Features
  • 4 rotational heads
  • 12 massage modes
  • toe-touch controls
  • Model: FMS-255H
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 9 hr
    Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Health & Beauty Macy's HoMedics
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register