Today only, Macy's offers the Shiatsu Select Heated Foot Massager for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Nivea Men Active Clean 16.9-oz. Body Wash 3-Pack in Natural Charcoal for $11.37. Clip the $5.01 coupon on the product page and order via Subscribe & Save to drop that to $5.79 with free shipping. That's $2 under our mention from last November and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $5 under what you'd pay for this quantity in-store locally.) Buy Now
AlphabetDeal offers the Colgate Premier Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack for $10.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $9.34. With free shipping, that's tied with our October mention, $51 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Vktech CPAP Cleaner & Sanitizer for $39.99. Clip the 10% coupon on the product page to cut the price to $35.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago at $4 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Honeywell Uvex 500-Count Lens Cleaning Tissues for $2.80 with free shipping for Prime members. That's pennies under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of women's big brand sneakers, with prices starting from $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.)
Update: Shipping is now free on all orders. Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Vault Backpack in Moab Khaki Camo Print for $33 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from six days ago (which required in-store pickup) and the lowest price we could find by $22 today. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Downshifter 9 Running Shoes in Red for $40 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $5, although most retailers charge $50 or more. Deal ends July 28. Buy Now
Macy''s takes up to 79% off a selection of men's swimwear for a final price of $11.99 via coupon code "BIG". Plus, you'll bag free shipping. That's the largest discount we've seen for men's swimwear this year, with the added bonus of free shipping. Deal ends July 28. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Homedics Silver Springs Relaxation Fountain for $19.97. With free shipping, that's the best deal we could find by $8, although we saw it for $4 less last month. Buy Now
