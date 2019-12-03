Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Best Buy · 54 mins ago
HP AMD A4 Dual Core 14" Chromebook
$119 $249
free shipping

That's $111 under our June mention and the lowest price we could find by $120. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • AMD Dual-Core A4-9120 1.6GHz processor
  • 14" diagonal HD display
  • 4GB memory; 32 GB eMMC storage
  • AMD Radeon R4 Graphics
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: 14-DB0023DX
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/3/2019
    Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops Best Buy HP
Dual Core AMD 14 inch Staff Pick Chromebooks Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register