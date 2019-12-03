Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $111 under our June mention and the lowest price we could find by $120. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's $200 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
That's $480 off list and the lowest price we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $529.99. Buy Now at HP
That's a savings of $190 off list price. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
That's a low by $81. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $10 under last week's mention, a low by $190 today, and an all-time low. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's a savings of $330 off list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
That's $50 under last week's mention, $200 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
This sale is putting many tech items at the best prices of the year. Shop Now at Best Buy
This sale puts lots of tech at year-best prices – shop discounts on iPads, DSLRs, TVs, phones, gaming laptops, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
It's a $48 drop in two weeks, a low by $118 now, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's $350 off and within a buck of the best price we've seen for a 70" brand-name TV. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's the lowest price we could find by $82.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Staples
That's the best deal we've seen for a new HP Chromebook and the lowest price we could find now by $78.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
That's $30 under our mention from five days ago, $680 off list price, and the best we've ever seen.
Update: The price has increased to $429.99. Buy Now at HP
