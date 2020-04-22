Open Offer in New Tab
Ace Hardware · 22 mins ago
Feit Electric A19 E26 (Medium) LED Bulb Daylight 60 Watt Equivalence 10-Pack
$12
curbside pickup

That's the brightest deal we could find by $11. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Tips
  • Choose curbside pickup to avoid the $8.65 shipping fee.
Features
  • average lifetime of 11,000 hours
  • 5000K daylight
  • Model: A80085010KLED10
