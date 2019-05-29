Walmart offers the Dell Inspiron 24 3000 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.7GHz 23.8" 1080p All-In-One Touchscreen Desktop PC for $499 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last month as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $96.) Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i3-7130U 2.7GHz Kaby Lake processor
  • 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED-backlit touchscreen
  • 8GB RAM
  • 1TB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: i3477-3869BLK