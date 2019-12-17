Open Offer in New Tab
CyberPowerPC AMD Ryzen 7 8-Core Gaming PC w/ 8GB GPU & free game
$1,050 $1,300
free shipping

That's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy

  • It includes an Xbox Game Pass 3-Month Membership and a downloaded game of your choice between Borderlands 3 and The Outer Worlds.
  • Order by Friday December 20 before 9:30 am ET to get it by Christmas.
  • AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6GHz 8-core processor
  • 16GB RAM
  • 2TB 7200 rpm hard drive and 240GB SSD
  • AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: SLC7200BST
