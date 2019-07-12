New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
$13 $20
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Clorox Disinfecting Wipes 75-Count Jar 4-Pack (300 wipes total) for $12.98. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's around $7 under what you'd expect to pay for this quantity in other local stores (excluding the below mention), and at $3.25 per jar, it's the lowest per-item price we've seen. (We saw a 3-pack for $10.06 a month ago.) Buy Now
- Target charges the same via pickup.
- purportedly kills 99.9% of viruses and bacteria
- includes 1 jar of Fresh Scent, 1 jar of Orange Fusion, and 2 jars of Citrus Blend
- Model: 4460031162
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Clorox 4-in-1 Disinfectant Sanitizer Spray
$3
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Clorox 4-in-1 Disinfectant Sanitizer Spray for $2.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $4 less than what you'd expect to pay in local stores. Buy Now
Tips
- It's currently on backorder but can still be ordered at this price
Amazon · 1 day ago
Health & Personal Care Items at Amazon
Early Prime Day Deals
free shipping w/ Prime
As one of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members discounts on a selection of health and personal care items. Free Prime shipping applies. Discounted items include vitamins and supplements, compression socks, bath tissue, fitness trackers, cleaning supplies, and more. Shop Now
Amazon · 3 days ago
AmazonBasics Washcloth 12-Pack
$5 w/ Prime $16
free shipping
For Prime members only, Amazon offers the AmazonBasics Washcloth 12-Pack in Black for $4.79 with free shipping. That's a buck under our May mention, $11 off, and the lowest price we've seen for these. Buy Now
Amazon · 1 day ago
Black + Decker Grimebuster Cordless Powered Scrubber
$13 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Black + Decker Grimebuster Cordless Powered Scrubber for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Tips
- Target matches this price with store pickup.
Features
- compatible with a variety of dishwasher safe replacement heads
- submersible
- non-slip handle
- requires 4 AA batteries (included)
- Model: BHPC130
Amazon · 2 days ago
Cascade Complete ActionPacs Dishwasher Detergent 78-Count
$10
free shipping w/Prime
Amazon offers the Cascade Complete ActionPacs Dishwasher Detergent 78-Count Container for $13.86. Clip the $3.47 off coupon and order via Subscribe & Save to drop that to $9.70 with free shipping. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $7. Buy Now
Walmart · 6 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
Walmart · 11 hrs ago
Ozark Trail 10x10-Foot Lighted Tailgate Instant Canopy Combo
$89 $239
free shipping
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail 10x10-Foot Lighted Tailgate Instant Canopy Combo in Red for $89 with free shipping. That's $150 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- rolling carry bag
- 100 square foot of shade
- includes canopy, table, two chairs, a cooler and a footprint
- chairs includes 2 built-in mesh cup holders
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Gazebo
$320 $450
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Features
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Clorox Pool & Spa XtraBlue 3" Long-Lasting Chlorinating Tablets 5-lb. Tub
$22 $28
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Clorox Pool & Spa XtraBlue 3" Long-Lasting Chlorinating Tablets 5-lb. Tub for $22.33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
