Walmart offers the Clorox Disinfecting Wipes 75-Count Jar 4-Pack (300 wipes total) for $12.98. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's around $7 under what you'd expect to pay for this quantity in other local stores (excluding the below mention), and at $3.25 per jar, it's the lowest per-item price we've seen. (We saw a 3-pack for $10.06 a month ago.) Buy Now