New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Clorox Disinfecting Wipes 75-Count Jar 4-Pack
$13 $20
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Clorox Disinfecting Wipes 75-Count Jar 4-Pack (300 wipes total) for $12.98. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's around $7 under what you'd expect to pay for this quantity in other local stores (excluding the below mention), and at $3.25 per jar, it's the lowest per-item price we've seen. (We saw a 3-pack for $10.06 a month ago.) Buy Now
Tips
  • Target charges the same via pickup.
Features
  • purportedly kills 99.9% of viruses and bacteria
  • includes 1 jar of Fresh Scent, 1 jar of Orange Fusion, and 2 jars of Citrus Blend
  • Model: 4460031162
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Cleaning Supplies Walmart Clorox
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register