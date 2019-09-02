Personalize your DealNews Experience
Best Buy via eBay offers the Calphalon Digital Sauté Slow Cooker for $39.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find today by $60.) Buy Now
Today only, Kohl's offers the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker in Teal or White for $79.99. Coupon codes "POPCORN20" and "LABORDAY" cut that to $55.99. Plus, you'll bag $10 in Kohl's Cash. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. Assuming you use the credit, that's $14 under our mention five days ago of a different color and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find in this color today by $14.) Buy Now
Target offers the Instant Pot Duo 80 7-in-1 8-Quart Pressure Cooker for $59.95 with free shipping. That's $15 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find today by $25.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Pizzacraft Pizzeria Pronto Stovetop Pizza Oven in Silver for $47.99 with free shipping. That's a buck under our July mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $10, although most charge $100 or more.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Instant Pot Lux V3 6-in-1 6-Quart Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker for $49 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's a low today by $31.) Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
eBay discounts a selection of electronics, apparel, home goods, tools, and more during its Labor Day Sale. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Galaxy 4 Shoes in Cloud White for $39.99. Add to cart to cut the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that is $2 under last August's mention and is the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the best now by $2, although most charge $50 or more.) Buy Now
