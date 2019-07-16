Daily Steals offers the brown-box Logitech Ultimate Ears Megaboom Bluetooth Speaker in several colors (Black pictured) for $89.99. Coupon code "MBOOM" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $7 under our mention of a factory-sealed unit from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $13 less than the best deal for a new unit elsewhere.) Buy Now
- This item is new but will ship in brown-box packaging.
- A 1-year warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
- IPX7-certified waterproof
- up to 20 hours of playtime per charge
- up to 100-foot Bluetooth range
- 360° sound
- Model: 984-000436
Dell Home offers the Logitech Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker in Neon Forest for $44.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from six days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price now in any color by at least $5.) Deal ends July 21. Buy Now
- 80Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- IPX7 water-resistance rated
- up to 10 hours of playback per full charge
- Model: 984-001340
MorningSave offers the Monster SuperStar S200 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $61.
Update: Shipping is now $7.99. Buy Now
- fully waterproof
- 15+ hour play time
- speakerphone with echo cancellation
Exclusively for Prime members as a Prime Day deal, Amazon offers the Bose Soundlink Bluetooth Speaker II in Midnight Blue for $89 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
- built-in mic
- NFC pairing
- rechargeable Lithium-ion battery
That Daily Deal offers the Shockwave Wearable Bluetooth Speaker for $12.49 with free shipping. That's $3 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $7 today. Buy Now
- Built-in mic
- IPX5 rating
Bugani Direct via Amazon offers its Bugani 40W Portable Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker for $68.99. Coupon code "SQYQR58F" drops the price to $41.39. With free shipping, that's a buck under our mention from last week, $28 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- IPX5 waterproof rating
- up to 40-hour play time on single charge
- Model: 7545883108
Daily Steals offers the refurbished 4.5-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Crystal Well Core i7 2.5GHz 15.4" Retina Laptop for $999.99. Coupon code "MAC15" drops that to $960.99. With free shipping, that's $288 under our November refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen for this mid-2014 model. (It's a low for a refurb today by $39.) Buy Now
- A 30-day warranty is included, although it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core i7-4870HQ 2.5GHz Crystal Well quad-core processor
- 15.4" 2880x1800 LED-backlit Retina display
- 16GB RAM
- 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GT 750M 2GB graphics
- Model: MGXC2LL/A
Daily Steals offers a selection of Ray-Ban men's and women's sunglasses for $99.99. Coupon code "DSRBAN" drops that to $79.99. With free shipping, that a savings of up to $110 off list price. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers a selection of Oakley men's and women's sunglasses for $99.99. Coupon code "DSOKLY" drops that to $79.99. With free shipping, that a savings of up to $103 off list price. Buy Now
Dail Steals offers the refurbished Lenovo N22 Intel Braswell Celeron 1.6GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $99.99. Coupon code "DSLN22" cuts that to $92.99. With free shipping, that's $207 under the original retail price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- A 90-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Celeron N3050 1.6GHz Braswell dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LED-backlit LCD
- 4GB RAM
- 16GB flash storage
- Google Chrome OS
- Model: 80SF0001US
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Logitech G933 Artemis Wireless Gaming Headset in Black for $74.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find today by $19.) Buy Now
- First-time Google Express customers can cut an extra 20% off via coupon code "JULY20SAVE".
- Amazon charges the same.
- 12-hour battery life
- microphone
- adjustable RGB lighting
- 3 programmable G-keys and on-ear controls
- Model: 981-000585
Dell Home offers the Logitech G513 Keyboard and G502 Mouse Gaming Bundle for $139.99 with free shipping. That's at least $29 less than the lowest price we could find if purchased separately elsewhere. Buy Now
- Logitech G513 RGB backlit mechanical gaming keyboard
- Logitech G502 HERO high-performance gaming mouse
