eBay · 1 hr ago
Bluedio Bluetooth 4.1 Headphones
$20 $32
free shipping

Bluedio_official_us via eBay offers its Bluedio Bluetooth 4.1 Foldable Headphones for $19.99. With free shipping, that's $12 off list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • adjustable headband
  • foldable
  • microphone
  • playback controls
  • rechargeable
  • Model: T2S
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Headphones eBay Bluedio
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register