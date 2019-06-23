New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Black + Decker 16-Cup Rice Cooker
$10 after rebate $38
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Black + Decker 16-Cup Rice Cooker for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate cuts that to $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $10 and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen. (We saw it for $9 after rebate in March.) Buy Now
Features
  • automatic keep warm function
  • non-stick cooking bowl
  • steaming basket
  • measuring cup & spoon
  • Model: RC516
  • Expires 6/23/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
