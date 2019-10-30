Personalize your DealNews Experience
A low by at least $50. Buy Now at Micro Center
That's $23 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
This is your first chance to order these newly-announced Alexa-enabled earbuds. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $21 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $11 and the best we've seen for a selection this large. Buy Now at Walmart
For pickup only, Micro Center offers the new Apple MacBook Air Intel Core i5 13.3" Laptop in Space Grey for $869.99. That's $30 under our July mention and the lowest price we could find now by $30, although most retailers charge $1,039 or more. Buy Now at Micro Center
That's $649 off and the best price (or half price) we could find! Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $398 with any provider over this period. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
That's the lowest price we could find by $30 and the best price we've seen for a factory-sealed GSM/CDMA unlocked model. Buy Now at Apple
An incredibly rare $15 discount on the newest Apple smartwatch model so soon after release. Buy Now at Amazon
