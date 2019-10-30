New
Micro Center · 40 mins ago
Apple AirPods Headphones
$150 $200
pickup at Micro Center

A low by at least $50. Buy Now at Micro Center

Features
  • New Apple H1 headphone chip
  • Up to 3 hours of talk time on a full charge
  • Automatically on, automatically connected
  • Model: MRXJ2AM/A
↑ less
Buy from Micro Center
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones Micro Center Apple
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register