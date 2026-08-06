These Apple AirPods Pro 3 earbuds are $59 off the regular $249 today price at Amazon. It's a $10 drop since our mention from two weeks ago. They add features not found on the previous generation, including heart rate sensing, Live Translation, and a Hearing Aid mode with automatic Conversation Boost. Battery life reaches up to 8 hours with noise cancellation on, or up to 10 hours using the Hearing Aid feature. Buy Now at Amazon
- Live translation
- Twice the ANC as first generation AirPods Pro
- 5 tip sizes
- IP57 dust- and water-resistance
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Published 8/6/2026
Verified 8/23/2026
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Popularity: 3/5
Update: The price has dropped to $429.00 since this was originally published.
At Amazon, get the Apple AirPods Max 2 for $449. It's the second-best price we've seen for the Apple AirPods Max 2. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, the Apple AirPods 4 are $99, down from $129. They include the Apple-designed H2 chip with Personalized Spatial Audio and dynamic head tracking, plus an IP54 rating for dust, sweat, and water resistance. Buy Now at Amazon
- new design with shorter stems and an improved-fitting bud
- USB-C charging
- smallest charging case yet for AirPods
- 30 hours of battery life
- three months of Apple Music for free
- free engraving
- Model: MXP63LL/A
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
Update: The price has dropped to $429.00 since this was originally published.
Amazon offers these Apple AirPods Max for $430. That's $119 off list and the lowest price we could find. It's also $30 under our March mention. They include active noise cancellation, personalized spatial audio, and USB-C charging with 20 hours of battery life per charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- Active Noise Cancellation
- Personalized Spatial Audio
- USB-C charging
- Memory foam ear cushions
- Compatible with Apple devices
- Model: MWW53AM/A
UntilGone offers the Apple iPad (5th Gen), 32GB, Wi-Fi only, MP2F2LL/A, refurbished, and priced at $87. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for this model. It features a 9.7" Retina display, an Apple A9 processor, and 2GB of RAM for everyday use. Free shipping applies. A 90-day UntilGone warranty applies. Shipping is free. Buy Now at UntilGone
- includes MFi-certified Lightning cable and generic charger
- Model: MP2F2LL/A
Amazon offers the Apple Pencil Pro for just $97 at the moment. It's the best price we've seen for this model in months and $2 under Best Buy's current price. Shipping is free, too. Buy Now at Amazon
- squeeze to bring up a toolset (w/ haptic feedback)
- tilt & rotation detection
- works w/ Find My app
- Model: MX2D3AM/A
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The Apple AirPods Pro 3 are back at $199.99 at Amazon, down from $249. That price is tied at other major retailers as well, likely for this week only. This model adds heart rate sensing and Live Translation, along with noise cancellation that Apple says removes up to 2x more unwanted sound than the AirPods Pro 2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Live translation
- Twice the ANC as first generation AirPods Pro
- 5 tip sizes
- IP57 dust- and water-resistance
This refurbished pair of Apple AirPods Pro 3 is $150, which is the lowest price we've ever seen for a pair of this 2025 release. You'd pay $29 more for a refurb pair from Amazon today. The eBay Refurbished program backs the purchase with a one-year warranty and free 30-day returns. Buy Now at eBay
- Live translation
- Twice the ANC as first generation AirPods Pro
- 5 tip sizes
- IP57 dust- and water-resistance
At Walmart, the AirPods Pro 3 drops to $179, down from $249. That's not quite as good as last week's mention at $169, but still a great deal. The earbuds include active noise cancellation, built-in heart rate sensing, a home Hearing Test, and Hearing Aid functionality — features not found in previous AirPods Pro generations. Buy Now at Walmart
- Live translation
- Twice the ANC as first generation AirPods Pro
- 5 tip sizes
- IP57 dust- and water-resistance
At Amazon, get the Apple AirPods Pro 3 for $169. It's the best deal we've seen for these AirPods, outside of open-box and refurb units. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Live translation
- Twice the ANC as first generation AirPods Pro
- 5 tip sizes
- IP57 dust- and water-resistance
At Amazon, get the Apple AirPods Pro 3 for $179. It's the best deal we've seen for these AirPods, outside of refurbs. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Live translation
- Twice the ANC as first generation AirPods Pro
- 5 tip sizes
- IP57 dust- and water-resistance
At Amazon, get the Apple AirPods Pro 3 for $199.99. It's within a buck of the best price we've seen for this model. Shipping is free. Shop Now at Amazon
Alerts
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|34%
|$160 (exp 2 mos ago)
|$150
|Buy Now
|Walmart
|28%
|$169 (exp 2 mos ago)
|$179
|Check Price
|Amazon
|23%
|$200 (exp 1 wk ago)
|$190
|Check Price
|Verizon
|$184 (exp 6 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Best Buy
|$200 (exp 4 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
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