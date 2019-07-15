Today only, Meh offers two Polk Audio R150 Bookshelf Speakers for $39 plus $5 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $53, although we saw it for $5 less in May. Buy Now
- Frequency response of 60Hz to 24kHz
- 5-way binding posts
- 5.25" dynamic balance polymer composite woofer
- 0.75" silk dome tweeter
- Model: R150
-
Expires in 13 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Adorama offers a pair of Klipsch Reference Premiere Floorstanding Speakers in Cherry Vinyl for $899 with free shipping. That's a buck under our March mention, $450 per speaker, and is the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price for a pair today by $1,199.) Buy Now
- each speaker features two 8" Cerametallic cone woofers
- 1" titanium tweeter
- frequency response of 32Hz to 25kHz
- Model: RP-280FA
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast Crave 360 Multi-Room Wireless Speaker for $49 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $79 under the best price we could find for a new unit.) Buy Now
- Note: No warranty information is provided
- Bluetooth
- 8-hour battery life
- Model: SP50-D5B
Walmart offers the Britelite iRocker 15" Powered Loud Speaker for $61.90 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $17, although we saw it for $4 less in December.
Update: The price has fallen to $59.90. Buy Now
- 1,500-watt peak output
- 15" woofer, 1" active tweeter
- Bluetooth
- FM radio
- 3.5mm auxiliary input
- USB
- SD card slot
- Model: XS-3000
Hmovie Flagship Store via Amazon offers its Hmovie 2.1-Channel 90-watt Bluetooth TV Sound Bar with Built-in Dual Subwoofer in All-in-One Iron Rey for $89.99. Clip the $10 off coupon on the product page and apply coupon code "IK5ZX4D2" cuts the price to $68.29. With free shipping, that's $22 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Bluetooth 4.0
- 4 sound modes
- wired and wireless connection
Sign In or Register