Walmart offers the Renogy 100-Watt 12-Volt Monocrystalline Solar Panel for $84.54. Opt for in-store pickup to drop that to $81.83. That's $5 under yesterday's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $6, although most merchants charge well over $100.) Buy Now
- measures 47.3" x 21.3" x 1.4”
- its size makes it suitable for RVs and campers
- includes a junction box and MC4 leads
- Model: RNG-100D
Wayfair offers the Mats Inc. Bergo 14.8" x 14.8" Plastic Interlocking Deck Tile 14-Pack in Shadow Gray for $54.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $35 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- water- and weather-resistant
- installs without fasteners or adhesives
Amazon offers the Kay Home Products Marsh Allen 10" x 18" Cast Iron Hibachi Charcoal Grill for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
- 3-position adjustable cooking grids
- 157 square inches of cooking surface
- 2 adjustable air vents
- Model: 30052AMZ
Le Papillon Leisure via Amazon offers the Le Papillon 10-Foot Offset Patio Umbrella in Green for $156.99. Clip the on-page $15 off coupon and apply code "GKJZKD7W" to drop that to $94.89. With free shipping, that's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $62 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- cross base (weights not included)
- easy-open cantilever lift system
- 360° rotation
NoBug via Amazon offers the Lukasa Electronic Insect Killer in Black for $32.99. Coupon code "E6SHB4TL" zaps that to $23.09. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- protects up to 400-square feet
- 1.000-volt grid
Big Lots discounts a selection of patio furniture, garden decor, rugs, lighting, and more during its Big End of Season Patio Clearance. Shipping starts at $4.95, but orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
BBQGuys cuts up to 60% off a selection of grills, smokers, accessories, and more as part of its National Grilling Month Sales Event. Shipping adds $6.95, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Walmart offers the Cuisinart 360° Griddle Cooking Center for $197 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $30. Features include:
- 2 heat zones deliver consistent and even cooking
- stainless lid
- folding side table
- tool hooks and paper towel holder
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 83% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, Perry Ellis, Timberland, and more. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
Today only, That Daily Deal offers eight pairs of Name Brand Sunglasses for $14.99 with free shipping. At $1.87 per pair, that's $145 off list and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- They're available in men's or women's styles and include brands such as Foster Grant, Sophia, Ironman, and Panama Jack
Gruory via Amazon offers its Insma Wireless RF Switch for $16.69. Coupon code "INSMACODE" drops the price to $10.01. With free shipping, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 98-foot range
