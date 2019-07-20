New
Walmart · 47 mins ago
100-Watt 12-Volt Monocrystalline Solar Panel
$82
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Renogy 100-Watt 12-Volt Monocrystalline Solar Panel for $84.54. Opt for in-store pickup to drop that to $81.83. That's $5 under yesterday's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $6, although most merchants charge well over $100.) Buy Now

Features
  • measures 47.3" x 21.3" x 1.4”
  • its size makes it suitable for RVs and campers
  • includes a junction box and MC4 leads
  • Model: RNG-100D
