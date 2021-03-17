New
eBay · 52 mins ago
Certified Refurb iRobot Roomba 980 WiFi Robot Vacuum
$232 $290
free shipping

Thanks to coupon code "PREP4SPRING20", that's the best price we've seen, and a huge $168 less than you'd pay for a refurb from iRobot direct. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by iRobot via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • up to 120 mins runtime
  • multi-surface brushes
  • works w/ iRobot HOME App
  • Model: Roomba 980
  • UPC: 603784399966
  • Code "PREP4SPRING20"
  • Expires 3/22/2021
    Published 52 min ago
Amazon · 2 wks ago
iRobot Roomba 980 WiFi robot vacuum
$350

Buy Now at Amazon

