Thanks to coupon code "PREP4SPRING20", that's the best price we've seen, and a huge $168 less than you'd pay for a refurb from iRobot direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by iRobot via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- up to 120 mins runtime
- multi-surface brushes
- works w/ iRobot HOME App
- Model: Roomba 980
- UPC: 603784399966
That's $17 under our Black Friday mention and the lowest price we could find by $54. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by iRobot via eBay.
- mops and sweeps hard floors
- bagless
- includes one reusable microfiber dry sweeping cloth, one reusable microfiber damp mopping cloth, multi-purpose cleaning pad, Pro-Clean reservoir pad
- Model: 380t
That's $198 off, and $50 under our mention from December. Buy Now at Amazon
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- dual multi-surface rubber brushes
- dirt detect sensors
- Model: R981020
- UPC: 885155025234
That's $9 below list and $2 under the next best price we found. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3 high efficiency filtersv
- 3 edge sweeping brushes
- dual multi surface rubber brushes
- compatible with Roomba e and i series robot vacuums only
- Model: 4639168
Use coupon code "PREP4SPRING20" to drop the price to $9 less than our mention from two weeks ago, and the best price we've seen in any condition. It's also $161 less than you'd pay for this item new. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by iRobot via eBay.
- Alexa compatibility
- 3-stage cleaning system
- edge-sweeping brush
It's the lowest price we could find by $59. Buy Now at Samsung
- app-controlled and Alexa-compatible
- programmable cleaning times
- self-charging
- Model: R7040
Apply code "POWERVR1AM7040" to get the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Samsung
- You can get the R7065 model by searching for "VR2AM7065WS/AA" and using coupon code "POWERVR2AM7065".
- Available in Neutral Grey.
- Included Components: Remote
- AAA Batteries
- Docking Station
- Power Source Type: Samsung vacuum
- Model: VR1AM7040WG/AA
- UPC: 887276198965
Apply coupon code "75JPBA8V" for a savings of $360. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Leuk via Amazon.
- 600ml dustbin
- zigzag cleaning path
- anti-collision sensors
- WiFi enabled
- remote and app controlled
- dual edge brushes
- HEPA filter
It's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Shipping starts at around $5 and varies by zip code. Plus members bag free shipping.
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- automatic dirt disposal
- 3-stage cleaning system
- dual multi-surface rubber brushes
- Model: 3556
Most stores charge $6 more. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by durapowers via eBay
- measures 43" x 17" x 20"
- water and weather resistance
- 250-lbs. weight capacity
That's a savings of $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by official_shoebacca via eBay.
- Available in Black.
It's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by audiosavings via eBay.
- Built In Radio
- Bluetooth
- Full Function Remote
- Adjustable Equalizer Settings
- Built In Dual Cooling Fan
- Multi Colored Display
- 1,000 Watts
- Model: RPA60BT
Spend up to 50% less on major brands like DeWalt, Makita, and Bosch by shopping certified refurbs. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Craftsman 20V Impact Driver Kit for $69.99 ($30 off).
- All items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Apply code "PREP4SPING20" to drop the price $36 below our mention from one day ago. It's $55 below the best price we found for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by iRobot via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- adaptive navigation
- dirt detect sensors
- up to 90 minutes per charge
- Model: 670
- UPC: 885155015372
That's $200 under what you'd pay for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by iRobot via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- smart mapping & dirt detect technology
- 3-stage cleaning system
- Model: 960
- UPC: 880391311561, 885155010506, 769498247549
More Offers
- This Certified Refurbished product is tested and certified to look and work like new. The refurbishing process includes functionality testing, basic cleaning, inspection, and repackaging. The product ships with all relevant accessories, a minimum 90-day, and may arrive in a generic box. Only select sellers who maintain a high performance bar may offer Certified Refurbished products on
- iAdapt 2. 0 Navigation with Visual Localization enables Roomba to navigate and clean an entire level of your home
- Runs for up to 120 minutes, then automatically recharges and resumes cleaning to complete the entire job
- iRobot HOME App lets you clean, schedule & set custom cleaning preferences from your smartphone
- AeroForce Cleaning System with Carpet Boost automatically provides up to 10x the air power on carpets and rugs
- Model: Roomba 980
- UPC: 603784399966
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|61%
|--
|$232
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$300 (exp 3 wks ago)
|$350
|Check Price
|Newegg
|$790 (exp 3 yrs ago)
|--
|Check Price
|iRobot
|$800 (exp 3 yrs ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register