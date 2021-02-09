New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Worx 67-Piece Drill Bit Accessory Kit
$36 in cart $40
free shipping

It's $20 less than what you'd pay at Worx direct. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
  • Discount applies in cart.
  • No warranty is offered, but the seller does have a 30-day return policy.
Features
  • includes Metric and SAE sockets, tile bits, paddle bits, power screw driving bits, and more
  • durable roll-up case for easy storage
  • Model: WA1122
