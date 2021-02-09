It's $20 less than what you'd pay at Worx direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- No warranty is offered, but the seller does have a 30-day return policy.
- includes Metric and SAE sockets, tile bits, paddle bits, power screw driving bits, and more
- durable roll-up case for easy storage
- Model: WA1122
That's a widely matched price, but it's $13 off and a great deal. Buy Now at Amazon
- extended torsion zone
- impact rated
- high visibility sleeves
- single sided
- Model: ITPH2205
It's a buck under our mention from July and the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes bits and sockets for drilling, driving, and fastening
- Model: B-49373
That's the best shipped price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- titanium nitrate-coated bits with impact-rated hex shanks in a range of sizes
- Model: TI9IM
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10x life
- heat-treated
- high-visibility sleeve
- extended torsion zone
- Model: ITP2R2205
Save on heaters, jump starters, cart seats, wrenches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Powerbuilt 3-Jaw Oil Filter Wrench for $10.95 (low by $5)
You'd pay $8 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- In Medium Grey Heather/ Black.
- Discount applies in cart.
Our exercise routines are an important part of our health and an incredible stress relief, and with the recent gym closings many of us are lacking some of our usual equipment. So, we've collected some of the best deals we could find to help bridge the gap. Shop Now
- free weights, treadmills, bikes, accessories, and more
Most sellers charge $60 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by junxiong2017 via eBay.
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
That's $30 under what Amazon charges and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- quick connect
- 22" reach
- connects to any 20V or 40V Hydroshot model
- Model: WA1800
That's $8 under the best price we could find for a factory sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx on eBay.
- Warranty information is not provided.
- This item is new but has been reboxed.
- fits gas or electric models
- includes 1 universal fit tube adapter, 1 Trivac adapter, 1 Turbine Fusion adapter, flexible 8-foot hose, and mesh hood
- Model: WA4058
You'd pay at least $77 for a new unit. Additionally, it's $4 under our refurb mention from a year ago and the lowest price we've seen for it in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- A 1-year Worx warranty applies.
- metal blade
- all-in-one design
- two-stage metal impeller
- electronic variable speed control
- quick-release button
- Model: WG509
Add item to cart and apply code "PREZDAY20" to get $54 under our December mention of a brand new one and it's $99 less than what you'd pay for a new unit today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- two 20V batteries w/ dual charger
- 13" cutting width
- grass collection bag
- Model: WG779
