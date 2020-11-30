It's the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- up to 80 nails per minute and up to 500 shots in one charge
- tool free depth adjustment
- quick-load magazine
- Model: WX840L
-
Published 28 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Save on a variety of Worx tools with prices from $28. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Pictured is the Worx SD Semi-Automatic Cordless Screwdriver for $27.99 ($32 off).
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by WORX via eBay.
- To get this price, add it to your cart and proceed to checkout.
- 3 speeds
- 2 built-in LED lights
- 12 bits
- Model: WX240L
It's $8 under our mention from May and the lowest price we could find by $30. For further comparison, we saw an open-box combo for the same price three weeks ago. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- includes two batteries, one charger, and carry bag
- Model: WX958L
That's a $15 low. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by Worx via eBay
- rotary tool and wood burning/soldering tool attachments
- digital temperature control from 400°-900° F
- Model: WX988L
Save on a wide range of tool kits and individual items. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20-Volt Max 5-Amp-Hour Lithium Power Tool Battery Kit for $199
It's $17 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 20" hose
- digital gauge
- 0 PSI to 150 PSI
- sports equipment needle and 2 high pressure nozzles
- battery not included
- Model: P737D
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- forward/reverse switch
- 1" slotted screwdriving bit
- 1" Phillips screwdriving bit
- requires 4 AA batteries (included)
- Model: AS6NG
It's a huge savings of $700 under list price and the first time we've seen this deal. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Compact
- Keyless Chuck
- LED Light
- Variable Speed
- Model: PCK850KN
Save on 200 items including chainsaws, staple guns, leaf blowers, wheelbarrows, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Worx AeroCart 8-in-1 Multi-Function Wheelbarrow / Yard Cart / Dolly for $135.99 (low by $28)
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black/Active Gold and in limited sizes in
Legend Ink/White.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
That's half what you'd pay anywhere else today (including in adidas' own site's Cyber Monday sale). Buy Now at eBay
- In Black/White.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
Save on close to 800 items. Headphones start at $17, small appliances at $20, and power tools at $28, among other savings. Shop Now at eBay
- All certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
You'd pay at least $23 more from other sellers. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Capabilities of wheelbarrow, hand truck, dolly, bag holder, cylinder holder, rock lifter, flower pot carrier, and trailer mover
- Model: WG050
Shop already discounted garden tools, power tools, and more that get an extra discount in-cart. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Pictured is the Worx WG303.1 14.5 Amp 16" Electric Chainsaw with Auto-Tension for $67.15 after the in-cart discount ($23 less than most stores charge).
That's $60 less than what Worx charge for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- A 1-year Worx warranty applies.
- two speed operation
- 16:1 mulching ratio
- detachable bag
- Model: WG524
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- A battery is not included.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- dual action blades
- 4" grass shear blade & 8" shrubbery blade
- Model: WG801.9
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|31%
|--
|$144
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register