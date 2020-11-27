That's $35 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Universal Fit System accepts other brands' accessories
- includes 20V battery, charger, end cut blade, sanding pad, sanding sheets, and carry bag
- Model: WX682L
-
Published 19 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by WORX via eBay.
- To get this price, add it to your cart and proceed to checkout.
- 3 speeds
- 2 built-in LED lights
- 12 bits
- Model: WX240L
That's the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx Direct via eBay.
- Add item to the cart to see this price.
- side-mounted tensioner
- front hand guard
- corded
- includes blade cover
- Model: WG305.1
It's $8 under our mention from May and the lowest price we could find by $30. For further comparison, we saw an open-box combo for the same price three weeks ago. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- includes two batteries, one charger, and carry bag
- Model: WX958L
Add it to your cart to bag the automatic discount. That's a low by $18. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- 24" dual-action blades
- rotating cutting head
- inline rear motor
Most stores charge $110 or more. Buy Now at Home Depot
- guide bar scabbard
- low kick back 12" Oregon bar and chain
- up to 90 cuts per charge on 4x4 pressure treated wood
- Model: DCCS620B
Save on mechanics tool sets, drill bit sets, saw kits, nailers, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Tool Kit w/ Rolling Tool Box and Batteriesfor $574 ($474 off)
Save on a wide range of tool kits and individual items. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20-Volt Max 5-Amp-Hour Lithium Power Tool Battery Kit for $199
It's $17 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 20" hose
- digital gauge
- 0 PSI to 150 PSI
- sports equipment needle and 2 high pressure nozzles
- battery not included
- Model: P737D
Save between $148 and $206 with these in cart discounts. They're the best prices we've seen. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Samsonite via eBay
- 20" for $41.99 ($148 off)
- 24" for $53.24 ($159 off)
- 29" for $64.49 ($206 off)
- Model: 62251XXXX
It's $144 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- The price drops in cart
- In Cobalt
- Sold by Samsonite via eBay
- four 360-degree spinning wheels
- push button locking handle
That's the best price we could find by $19, although most major retailers charge around $249. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- translucent OLED touchscreen
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- indoor and outdoor air quality monitoring
- integrated occupancy sensor
- Model: SIO2-10000
Save on wide variety of over 11,000 items including car chargers, memory cards, smart displays, small appliances, video games, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Chefman 10L Multifunction Digital Air Fryer for $69.99 (low by $60).
Shop already discounted garden tools, power tools, and more that get an extra discount in-cart. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Pictured is the Worx WG303.1 14.5 Amp 16" Electric Chainsaw with Auto-Tension for $67.15 after the in-cart discount ($23 less than most stores charge).
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- A battery is not included.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- dual action blades
- 4" grass shear blade & 8" shrubbery blade
- Model: WG801.9
You'll save an extra 10% to 20% off on new and refurbished yard tools, power tools, workshop equipment, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Worx WG919 20V Cordless Trimmer and Blower Combo for $67.99 ($232 off).
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|26%
|--
|$88
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register