eBay · 19 mins ago
Worx 20V PowerShare Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit
$88 $120
free shipping

That's $35 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
  • Universal Fit System accepts other brands' accessories
  • includes 20V battery, charger, end cut blade, sanding pad, sanding sheets, and carry bag
  • Model: WX682L
