WorkPro 12000 Series Ergonomic Mid-Back Chair for $380

Most stores charge $415 or more. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 275-lb weight capacity
- lumbar support
- adjustable armrests, back height, and seat height
- swivel base and casters
- Model: 78011628
-
Published 51 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Apply coupon code "CMAT8888" to get $11 under our mention from May, $15 off, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Skyblink Store via Amazon.
- can be cut to fit
- measures 36" x 48"
- no crease, no curl, & no fading
- made of 100% polyester fiber/front & acrylic resin/back
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by home-fine via eBay
- available in several colors (Larger Size Grey pictured)
- adjustable height
- casters
- 360-degree swivel
That's $350 less than you'd pay from Steelcase direct for a factory-sealed option. Buy Now at eBay
- A 10-Year Madison Seating Warranty is included.
- Sold by madisonseating via eBay.
- seat flexors
- four comfort settings
- 5" pneumatic adjustable height
- tested for up to 300-lbs.
Apply coupon code "506HR5NA" for a savings of $17. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black/Green.
- Sold by LPHY Co.Ltd. via Amazon.
- wheels light-up when they roll
- withstands loads up to 650-lbs.
- universal size stem of 7/16" diameter x 7/8"
- Model: LPHY1234
Laminate your completed COVID-19 vaccination record for free with the printable coupon. (Click on the "Free Lamination" bar to get the coupon.) Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Valid in store only.
- Consider asking to have a copy of your vaccination record laminated, in case the original needs to be updated in the future.
Save on a variety of mask, hand sanitizer, cleaning products, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Prices as marked.
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $9.95 shipping charge; Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Get free next day local delivery on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Powecom KN95 Respirator Face Mask 10-Pack for $10 ($3 low).
Save $200 off list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82A6000KUS
That's a savings of $65.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to drop it to $151.99. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Not a Rewards member? (It's free to join).
- holds 8.5" x 11" letter size files
- lock secures both drawers
- seat has 275-lb. capacity
- Model: OFC-S102GD
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Office Depot and OfficeMax
|24%
|--
|$380
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register