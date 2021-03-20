New
Newegg · 1 hr ago
$100 $119
free shipping
Apply coupon code "YT2DYY22" for the best price we could find by $30, and the lowest we've seen in nearly two years. Buy Now at Newegg
Features
- 256-bit AES hardware encryption
- WD Backup software
- Model: WDBBGB0060HBK-NESN
Details
Comments
Related Offers
eBay · 2 wks ago
WD Easystore 8TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive
$130 $180
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Features
- speeds up to 480MB/s
- backward-compatible with USB 2.0
- Model: WDBAMA0080HBK-NESN
Amazon · 1 day ago
SanDisk Extreme V2 500GB USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 Portable SSD
$85 $150
free shipping
That's $5 under our mention from last month, and the lowest price we could find by the same.
Update: It's now dropped to $84.99. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- up to 1,050MB/s read speeds
- up to 1,000MB/s write speeds
- up to 2 meter drop protection
- IP55 water and dust resistant
- Model: SDSSDE61-500G-G25
Newegg · 2 wks ago
Pulsar 2,300W Portable Gasoline Inverter Generator
$360 $1,050
free shipping
That's $49 under what you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at Newegg
Features
- single stroke, 80cc OHV engine
- two AC 120V 13A outlets, one 12V DC 8A outlet, one 5V DC USB outlet
- eight hour run time on half load
- Model: G2319N
Newegg · 1 mo ago
Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019 w/ AVG Internet Security
$75 $185
It's $82 less than buying them separately elsewhere and the best deal we've seen for the Office software alone. Buy Now at Newegg
Features
- AVG Internet Security 2020 for up to 5 devices
- Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019 for 1 device
Newegg · 5 hrs ago
Olight Perun 2 Multi-functional USB Rechargeable LED Flashlight
$72 $90
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Newegg
Tips
- Sold by Olight via Newegg.
Features
- customized 4,000mAh 21700 rechargeable battery
- magnetic USB charge base
- proximity sensor to reduce the brightness for protection
- IPX8 waterproof rated
Newegg · 20 hrs ago
Olight Freyr Rechargeable Tactical LED Flashlight
$94 $130
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now at Newegg
Tips
- Sold by Olight via Newegg.
Features
- 4 colors
- dual switch
- USB charging
- proximity sensor
- 5,000mAh battery
- max 1750-lumen output
Amazon · 1 wk ago
WD Blue 3D 1TB SATA III 6Gbps Internal SSD
$100 $160
free shipping
It's a low today by $5 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- It's expected to be back in stock on March 16 but can currently be ordered at this price.
Features
- read speeds up to 560MB/s
- write speeds up to 530MB/s
- Model: WDS100T2B0B
More Offers
Amazon · 4 days ago
$119
free shipping
Features
- 256-bit AES hardware encryption
- WD Backup software
- Model: WDBBGB0060HBK-NESN
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Newegg
|15%
|$120 (exp 2 yrs ago)
|$100
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$110 (exp 4 days ago)
|$119
|Check Price
Sign In or Register