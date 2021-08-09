WD Elements 14TB USB 3.0 External Desktop Hard Drive for $260 in cart
New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 33 mins ago
WD Elements 14TB USB 3.0 External Desktop Hard Drive
$260 in cart $380
free shipping

You'd pay $10 more at Amazon, while most sellers charging $290. (It's also the best price we've seen.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • plug and play
  • USB 2.0 and 3.0 compatibility
  • Model: WDBWLG0140HBK-NESN
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 17 hr
    Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals External Hard Drives B&H Photo Video Western Digital
USB Mac Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers

WD Elements 14TB USB 3.0 External Desktop Hard Drive for $271
Amazon · 1 mo ago
WD Elements 14TB USB 3.0 External Desktop Hard Drive
$271 $380
free shipping

It's $109 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • plug and play
  • USB 2.0 and 3.0 compatibility
  • Model: WDBWLG0140HBK-NESN
↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 31% -- $260 Buy Now
Amazon 28% $290 (exp 1 mo ago) $271 Check Price
Newegg   $220 (exp 1 yr ago) -- Check Price