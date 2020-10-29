That's $65 under the lowest price we could find for a similar 14TB drive, and the best deal we've seen on any 14TB external hard drive. Buy Now at Best Buy
- USB 3.0
- data transfer rates up to 5Gbps
- automatic backup options
- Model: WDBAMA0140HBK-NESN
That's $25 less than what you'd pay for it new from Western Direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Western Digital via eBay (who also provide a 6-month warranty).
It's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- USB-C ready
- USB 3.0 compatible
- 256-bit AES hardware encryption
- formatted for Windows 10
- 3-year manufacturer's limited warranty
- Model: WDBFTM0050BBL-WESN
It's $5 less than buying is directly from Western Digital. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- USB 3.2
- transfer speeds of up to 140 MB/s
- Model: WDBA6U0010BBK-WESN
That's $17 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Western Digital via eBay.
- A 6-month Western Digital warranty applies.
- USB 2.0 & USB 3.0
- Model: WDBUZG0020BBK-WESN
Most stores charge $10 more. Buy Now at Amazon
Expand your computer's storage with a new external or internal hard drive. Shop Now at eBay
Save on over 20 internal and external drives, including a 2TB Slim USB 3.0 drive for $68. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Seagate via eBay
Most stores charge $150 or more. Buy Now at Adorama
- compatible with USB 2.0
- USB 3.0 cable
- power adapter
- Model: STEB8000100
If you're looking for gifts for someone special (that includes you!), you can shop and save on electronics, TVs, video games, kitchen appliances, and much more. TVs start at $80, laptops at $120, and tablets or e-readers at $60. Best of all, you don't have to wait until Black Friday to buy! Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping starts around $5, although most orders of $35 or more ship for free. (Free store pickup is available for many items.)
That's $220 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the cheapest Samsung 70" 4K TV we've ever seen! Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10+
- Smart TV apps
- 2 HDMI ports, USB port
- Model: UN70TU6980FXZA
You'd pay $100 elsewhere. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Available in Black or White.
- touchscreen
- heart rate sensor
- Model: SM-R370NZKAXAR
That's $200 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
- provides remote starting from up to 3,000-feet away and keyless entry
- Model: CS4905S-KIT
That's $40 off and the best price we could find, although it was $5 less during Prime Day. Buy Now at Amazon
- Read speeds up to 560MB/s and write speeds up to 530MB/s
- Model: WDS500G2B0A
It's $10 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- shock-resistant
- Up to 545MBps read speed
- Model: WDS120G2G1A
It's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- data transfer rates up to 6Gbps
- 5400 rpm speed
- 64MB cache
- Model: WDBH2D0060HNC-NRSN
You'd pay $13 more for a new hard drive from Western Digital. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Western Digital via eBay with a 6-month warranty.
- USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 compatibility
- Model: RWDBUZG0010BBKWESN
