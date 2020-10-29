New
WD Easystore 14TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive
$190 $310
free shipping

That's $65 under the lowest price we could find for a similar 14TB drive, and the best deal we've seen on any 14TB external hard drive. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • USB 3.0
  • data transfer rates up to 5Gbps
  • automatic backup options
  • Model: WDBAMA0140HBK-NESN
