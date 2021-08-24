Werner 6-Foot Aluminum Step Ladder for $50

New
Lowe's · 1 hr ago
$50 $78
pickup
That's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now at Lowe's
Features
- spill-proof pail shelf
- molded paint can hanger
- slip-resistant steps
- Model: 366
Details
Comments
-
Expires 10/30/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Ace Hardware · 2 wks ago
Werner 4-Foot Fiberglass Step Ladder
$55 for Ace Reward members
pickup
It's $9 under what you'd pay at your local Lowe's. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- You'll need to log into your Ace Reward account to get this price. (It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Features
- rating of 225-lbs.
- holster Top with lock-in system
- braces on top step and top horizontal
- slip-resistant traction tred steps
- Model: 5904
Amazon · 9 hrs ago
VZCY Plastic Welder Gun Repair Kit
$19 $27
free shipping
Apply code "6C7ZOKGR" to save $8. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Black or Red.
- Sold by Hotauto via Amazon.
Features
- suitable for automotive plastic repair
- LED light helps illuminate work space
- overheating protection
- includes welding gun, utility knife, plier,50 flat staples, 50 outside corner staples, 50 inside corner staples, 50 wave staples, and carry case
Amazon · 6 hrs ago
Vigrue 1,225-Piece Flat Head Socket Cap Screws, Bolts, Nuts, Washers Assortment
$11 $23
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the 5% off on page coupon and apply code "NVYVPTBX" to save $12. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Vigrue-King of Screw via Amazon.
Features
- corrosion resistant
- storage case
New
Lowe's · 1 hr ago
Kobalt 106-Piece Screwdriver Bit Set
$30 $40
free shipping w/ $45
That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
Features
- magnetic collars
- six 3-1/2-in power bits, 29 2-in power bits, 46 1-in insert bits, 7 HSS hex shank drill bits, 3 hex shank brad point drill bits, 4 hex shank spade bits
- Model: DTC-21106
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Vastar 60-Watt Soldering Iron Kit
$10 $21
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "6L23HIWB" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Jaykuton via Amazon.
Features
- adjustable temperature
- heat-resistant materials
- includes soldering iron, iron bracket, 5 soldering tips, 2 electronic wires, wire cutters, screwdriver, desoldering pump, tweezers, tin tube, soldering wick, and storage bag
Lowe's · 6 days ago
Lowe's Labor Day Values Sale
Over 7,600 items on sale
Save sitewide on appliances, furniture, decor, bath fixtures, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Lowe's · 14 hrs ago
InvisiDoor Hidden Bookcase Door
$1,142 $1,197
pickup
That's the best price we could find by $56. Buy Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $59 shipping fee.
Features
- three adjustable shelves
- 36" x 80"
- Model: ID.BC36-RTA.TK.MA-HK
New
Lowe's · 39 mins ago
Kohler Elliston Elongated Comfort Height 2-Piece WaterSense Toilet
$189 $229
pickup
That's $40 off list and the lowest price we could find for a 2-piece Kohler toilet. Buy Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Available at this price in White.
Features
- 1.28 gallons per flush
- includes bowl, tank, Slow-Close seat, wax ring, and floor hardware
- Model: K-31120-0
New
Lowe's · 1 hr ago
EGO Power+ 56V Handheld Cordless Leaf Blower Kit
$159 in cart $179
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Lowe's
Features
- up to 530 CFM
- up to 75-minute run time
- brushless motor
- Model: LB5302
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|--
|$50
|Buy Now
|Home Depot
|$45 (exp 1 hr ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register