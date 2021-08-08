Werner 4-Foot Fiberglass Step Ladder for $55 for Ace Reward members

It's $9 under what you'd pay at your local Lowe's. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- You'll need to log into your Ace Reward account to get this price. (It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- rating of 225-lbs.
- holster Top with lock-in system
- braces on top step and top horizontal
- slip-resistant traction tred steps
- Model: 5904
Expires 8/31/2021
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 2/5
That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- 300-lb. capacity
- extra-wide rungs
- easy-release handle
- Model: 15270-001
Donate $5 to Ace Hardware's Children's Miracle Network Hospital fund, and you'll get a Special Edition Ace Hardware 5-Gallon Blue Bucket™ – you'll then get 20% off all the regular-price items you can fit into the bucket. (Spending over $25 means your savings will exceed your $5 donation.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- The bucket-centric nature of this promotion means it's only available in Ace Hardware stores.
- Some exclusions apply.
It's $4 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. It's the best price we could find today by at least $3. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- You'll need to log into your Ace Reward account to get this price. (It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- secured stacking and transport of up to 3 at once
- removable dividers
- Model: STST14021
Save up to $13 on a selection of LED, incandescent, HID, and halogen bulbs. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the GE 4.5W A15 E26 LED Bulb in Soft White for $2.79 (a low by $7).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on a selection of power tools including drills, compound miter saws, combo kits, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Eligible items are marked.
- This offer is for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max 6.5" Cordless Circular Saw for $99.99 after rewards ($20 off).
