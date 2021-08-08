Werner 4-Foot Fiberglass Step Ladder for $55 for Ace Reward members
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
Werner 4-Foot Fiberglass Step Ladder
$55 for Ace Reward members
pickup

It's $9 under what you'd pay at your local Lowe's. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • You'll need to log into your Ace Reward account to get this price. (It's free to join.)
  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
  • rating of 225-lbs.
  • holster Top with lock-in system
  • braces on top step and top horizontal
  • slip-resistant traction tred steps
  • Model: 5904
  • Expires 8/31/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
