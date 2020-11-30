New
Dell Technologies · 40 mins ago
VisionTek VT2000 USB C Display Dock
$80 $130
free shipping

Features
  • Includes 2 x DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0, SD card reader, MicroSD card reader, 2 x USB 3.0, 2 x USB 2.0, RJ45 (10/100/1000) Gigabit Ethernet, and 3.5mm input/output combo audio jack
  • 5Gbps speed transfer
  • Connect up to three external displays
  • Model: VT2000
