- Includes 2 x DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0, SD card reader, MicroSD card reader, 2 x USB 3.0, 2 x USB 2.0, RJ45 (10/100/1000) Gigabit Ethernet, and 3.5mm input/output combo audio jack
- 5Gbps speed transfer
- Connect up to three external displays
- Model: VT2000
After coupon code "0721120-AFS" that's a buck less than you'd pay for a similar mount at Amazon. Buy Now at UntilGone
- magnetic installation
- universal fit
Clip the 20% off on-page coupon to get this deal. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck, although most sellers charge at least $80. Buy Now at Amazon
- HDMI supports resolutions up to 4K (3840 x 2160 at 30Hz)
- backwards compatible with USB 3.0 and USB 2.0
- USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 ports
- reversible, symmetrical USB-C connector
Apply code "stand39" to save $15 off the list price. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- height adjustable
- aeronautical grade aluminum
- Model: ATMS046
Grab iPhones from $65, keyboards from $69, Apple Watches from $120, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- While the banner says up to 50% off, we saw higher within the sale.
Save on laptops and desktops designed for work, plus printers, monitors, and more. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Note: Click the "Deals" tab and then "Coupons" for codes for additional savings on select models.
This recent release is $521 under list price, which is a massive discount for such a new model.
Update: It's now $529. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $512 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 1TB HDD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's over half off at $541 under list price, and the best we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-10400 2.90GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- 802.11ac 1x1 WiFi, Bluetooth
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
