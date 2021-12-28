It's the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Lowe's
- hard body construction
- telescoping handle
- Model: TBL-CT-61-14
Published 29 min ago
Popularity: 5/5
It's $15 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup (stock varies by ZIP) to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- lockable zipper
- 38 pockets & loops
- plastic-lined external pockets
- Model: TBL-260-16
Organize your shop, update your storage, and save. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Craftsman 2000 Series 5-Drawer Steel Rolling Tool Cabinet for $229 (low by $101).
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
That's the best deal we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" L x 6.375" W x 13" H
- Model: DWST17807
It's $89 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Wayfair
- ventilated
- lockable
- 75-cubic feet storage space
- made from galvanized steel sheets
- Model: TXDJ20210709W23030324
It's $10 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping.
- It's available at this price in Cement.
- each measures 15" x 12-5/8" x 24"
- Model: 2630-6A
This is a huge discount increase over our post of 50% off from five days ago. There's still time to grab those last minute items to help bring a little holiday cheer to your decor. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Stock will vary by zip code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Holiday Living 25-Count 12-Foot Multicolor LED Light String for $2.50 ($7 off).
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
Shop over 30 tools from Craftsman, Kobalt, Metabo HPT, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 6-Gallon Single Stage Portable Electric Pancake Air Compressor for $99 (low by $40).
Save on patio chairs, conversation sets, umbrellas, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the allen + roth Buchan Bay Wicker Dining Chair 2-Pack for $348.60 ($149 off).
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fees, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
That's a low by $5. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more).
- 1,300 lb capacity each, 2,600 lb per pair
- Adjustable height legs
- 2x4 support arms
- Model: TBL-SH60
That's a savings of $29 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- heavy-duty telescoping handle
- extra-wide 2 handed grip
- Model: TBL-CT-61-18
