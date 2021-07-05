Toshiba 50" 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $360
New
Best Buy · 35 mins ago
Toshiba 50" 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
$360 $430
free shipping

That's a savings of $70 off list price. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
  • Dolby Vision, HDR 10
  • Smart TV apps
  • 3 HDMI ports, USB
  • Model: 50LF621U21
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals TVs Best Buy Toshiba
4K HDR Smart TV Popularity: 2/5 Under $500
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Best Buy 16% $260 (exp 8 mos ago) $360 Buy Now
Amazon   $310 (exp 1 wk ago) -- Check Price