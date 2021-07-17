Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repellent for $18

It's $3 under our mention from last September and the lowest price we've seen. It's the best price we could find today by at least a buck. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Available in Glacial Blue.
- Available for in-store pickup only and stock may vary by ZIP code.
- 15-ft. area of protection
- provides 12-hours of protection
- scent free
- includes 1 fuel cartridge and 3 repellent mats
- DEET-free
- Model: MR-PSB
Save on a variety of styles and colors of outdoor shades. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Pictured is the Sunjoy Meadow 11-Ft. x 9.5-Ft. Metal Pergola w/ Canopy for $465.92 ($147 off).
- Shipping adds $4.99 or is free with orders of $35 or more.
It's about $1 under what you'd pay in-store at your local hardware store. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Brown.
- 3 feet long, extends to 6 feet
- Model: GWS3B
Thanks to the Amazon discount and coupon code "QSWIPERGH" that is the best shipped price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Proud Grill Company via Amazon.
- bristle free grill brush
- moist grill wipes
- measures 6" x 8"
- includes brush with scraper and 25 wipes
Celebrate getting halfway through 2021 (and look forward to what will hopefully be some cooler temperatures) with a whole host of Christmas decor, lights, patio furniture, heaters, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Alpine 32" Plug-in Garden Pathway Stake Light for $23.49 (low by $12).
Save on over 24,000 items including cabinet knobs from 79 cents, planters from a buck, decor from $2, bags of mulch from $3, pool supplies from 4, and much more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free. (Store pickup may also be available).
Get a free tool in cart with the purchase of one select power tool. (Items vary and depend on which one you buy.) Eligible items include tools from Bosch, Kobalt, Craftsman, and Metabo HPT. Shop Now at Lowe's
Shop plants from $2.50, insect repellent from
$4.28 $2.58, lighting from $14.98, weed killer from $9.48 $7.48, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Lowe's
- reinforced metal telescopic handle
- 4 storage compartments
- single front pull-up latch
- 88-lb. load capacity
- heavy-duty wheels
- ball-bearing slides
- Model: CMST20880
Save $5 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Amazon
- no chemical-to-skin contact
- 15-foot zone of protection
- DEET-free and scent-free
- 12 hours of use per refill
- Model: MR300
