Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repellent for $18
Lowe's · 48 mins ago
Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repellent
$18 $25
It's $3 under our mention from last September and the lowest price we've seen. It's the best price we could find today by at least a buck. Buy Now at Lowe's

  • Available in Glacial Blue.
  • Available for in-store pickup only and stock may vary by ZIP code.
  • 15-ft. area of protection
  • provides 12-hours of protection
  • scent free
  • includes 1 fuel cartridge and 3 repellent mats
  • DEET-free
  • Model: MR-PSB
Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repellent for $20
Amazon · 9 mos ago
Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repellent
$20 $25
free shipping

It's $5 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Lowe's 26% -- $18 Buy Now
Amazon 20% $21 (exp 9 mos ago) $20 Check Price