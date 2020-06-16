New
Newegg · 1 hr ago
Team Group 128GB microSDXC UHS-I/U1 Class 10 Memory Card
$16 $21
free shipping

That's a savings of $5. Buy Now at Newegg

Features
  • data transfer speeds of up to 80MB/s
  • Model: TUSDX128GUHS03
