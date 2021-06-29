TaoTronics SoundLiberty 95 True Wireless Earbuds for $21
taotronics.com · 57 mins ago
TaoTronics SoundLiberty 95 True Wireless Earbuds
$21 $50
free shipping

Apply coupon code "zbh031" for a savings of $29. Buy Now at taotronics.com

Tips
  • Available in White (pictured) or Black.
Features
  • aptX Codec
  • Up to 28 hours of playback on a single charge
  • Boosted bass
  • Model: TT-BH095
  • Code "zbh031"
  • Expires 7/7/2021
