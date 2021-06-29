TaoTronics SoundLiberty 95 True Wireless Earbuds for $21

Apply coupon code "zbh031" for a savings of $29. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- Available in White (pictured) or Black.
- aptX Codec
- Up to 28 hours of playback on a single charge
- Boosted bass
- Model: TT-BH095
It's a low by at least $15 and the best price we've seen for a refurb pair. Buy Now at Walmart
- Sold by VIP Oulet via Walmart
- No warranty information is provided
- Apple H1 chip
- active noise cancellation
- 3 sizes of tapered silicone tips
- includes wireless charging case
- up to 4.5 hours of listening time
- Model: MWP22AM/A
You'd pay close to $20 elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by cell force via eBay.
- Bypass, Boom, & Boost listening modes
- connects to audio players via attached 3.5 mm cable
- includes nylon zippered case
- Model: BST-07-SLV-1
Coupon code "DNEWS451621" cuts it to $2 under the best price we could find for a used one. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- This is a case only and does not include the earbuds.
Clip the 35% off on page coupon and apply code "KVNZ72J3" to save $32. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Yinprint via Amazon.
- Bluetooth 5.2
- noise cancelling
- charging case
- Model: CC2
That's a great price for a new, unopened model direct from the maufacturer. You'll pay at least $8 more for an open-box model on eBay. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- also works with 3.5mm jack devices
- LED accent lights
- mic and headphone enabled
- measures 16" x 2.5" x 2.8"
- Model: TT-SK018
Apply coupon code "zbh77" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- low latency
- built-in battery for up to 10 hours of use
- high definition codec
- Model: TT-BA07
Apply coupon code "ztf014" for a savings of $35, which drops it $33 under our May mention. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- Available in Black.
- normal (12 speeds), nature (3 speeds), and sleep (3 speeds) modes
- 85° oscillation
- dual blades
- remote control
- adjustable height
- 35° tilt angle
- 18-hour timer
- Model: TT-TF010
- UPC: 719710458789
Apply coupon code "zic601" for a savings of $171. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- 3.3-lb. capacity ice bin
- produces up to 26-lbs. of ice per day
- auto water refill
- measures 16.7" x 9.5" x 16.7"
- cleaning cycle
- Model: TT-IC001
Apply coupon code "zap16" for a savings of $40. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- Available in White or Black.
- 3 stage filtration system
- 4 fan speeds
- Model: TT-AP001
- UPC: 661094420206
