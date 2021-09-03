TaoTronics Cool Mist Humidifier for $25

Apply coupon code "DNSAH" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- At this price in White.
- 1.8-liter capacity
- dial knob control
- auto shut-off
- Model: TT-AH026
That's the best price we could find by $173. Buy Now at Amazon
- Designed to reduce and control humidity in basements and whole homes up to 5,200 sq. ft.
- Removes up to 95 pints (12 gallons) of water per day
- Casters
- Model: 1852
Clip the $5 off on page coupon and apply code "FOH598KQ" for a savings of $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Dreamegg Sounds via Amazon.
- BPA-free
- Smart auto-off timer
- holds a full gallon of water
That's the best price we could find by $19, and a savings of $29 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 24 hours runtime
- 1.5 gallon capacity
- variable mist controls
- Model: V5100NS-VV1
That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- freon-free
- works up to 9 hours
- Model: 5292882000284
Apply coupon code "DNS19" to make this the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- dual blade structure
- 85° oscillation
- LED display
- 3 wind modes
- 12 speed levels on normal, 3 speed levels on both nature and sleep modes
- Model: TT-TF009
Apply coupon code "DSC01" for a savings of $110, which drops it $69 under June mention. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- 3.3-lb. capacity ice bin
- produces up to 26-lbs. of ice per day
- auto water refill
- measures 16.7" x 9.5" x 16.7"
- cleaning cycle
- Model: TT-IC001
Apply code "DNS25" to drop the price $38 below what you'd pay on eBay. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- connect via Bluetooth 5.0 or aux port
- houses two 5-watt speakers
- Model: TT-SK025
Apply coupon code "DNS41" for a savings of $5, making this a buck under our July mention. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- cuts background noise up to 40dB
- Bluetooth 5.0
- QCC3020 chipset
- 34 hours talk time
- Model: TT-BH041
- UPC: 757817183982
Apply coupon code "DNSP3" to get this deal. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- air inlet grille and washable pre-filter
- for rooms up to 370 square feet
- 3-stage HEPA filter
- air quality sensor
- 3 fan speeds
- Model: TT-AP003
- UPC: 661094420343
