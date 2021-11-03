Use coupon code "TCA04" to get this deal. That's $16 under our April mention. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- 20 speed levels
- 6 massage heads
- 24V high-torque brushless motor
- 10 hours of use per charge
- LCD display
- Model: TT-PCA004
This pack has dropped by a buck; it's a good price for 10 5-layer masks. Buy Now at Amazon
Save on toothpaste, toothbrushes, toothbrush kits, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Colgate Total Toothpaste 4-Pack for $9.68 via Sub & Save (low by $5)
There are over 50 to choose from, prices start at $6. Plus, most bag an extra discount via Subscribe & Save checkout. Shop Now at Amazon
The banner says there's up to 30% off, but there's higher discounts on lots of items in this sale. Checkout via Subscribe & Save and you'll get an extra 5% off too. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Nature Made Fish Oil 1000mg 250-Softgel Pack for $7.48 (it's over $12 elsewhere before shipping)
Apply coupon code "DNSM3" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- 4 color temperatures
- 4 brightness levels
- touch control
- flexible neck
- 65" tall
- Model: MI-DL003
Apply coupon code "DNS3" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- In Black or White.
- stainless steel and BPA-free plastic
- boil-dry and overheat protection
- automatic shutoff
- double walled
- 1,500 watts
- Model: MI-EK003
Save $10 via coupon code "DNSBD". Buy Now at taotronics.com
- 6 settings
- 2-hour auto shut-off
- soft and waterproof microfiber cover
- Model: HM-BD003
Apply coupon code "TBH01" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- Available in Black Red or Black Blue.
- apt-X HD audio
- 10mm drivers
- cVc 8.0 noise cancellation
- up to 16 hours playtime per charge
- IPX7 waterproof rating
- Model: BT-BH001 PRO
Apply coupon code "DNEWS2341021" for the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 4,900-sq. ft. range
- interval timers & auto shut off after 6 hours
- IP65 waterproof rating
