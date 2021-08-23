Tacklife Mini Circular Saw w/ Laser Guide for $50

tacklifetools.com · 50 mins ago
$50 $100
free shipping
Apply coupon code "CNETTK04" for a 50% savings, which drops it $6 under our May mention. Buy Now at tacklifetools.com
Tips
- In Orange.
Features
- 6 blades
- dust port
- laser guide
- metal blade guard
- 5.8-amp 3,500 rpm motor
- flexible 90° and 45° bevel
- Model: TCS115A
Details
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|tacklifetools.com
|54%
|--
|$50
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$56 (exp 3 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
