Tacklife Mini Circular Saw w/ Laser Guide for $50
tacklifetools.com · 50 mins ago
Tacklife Mini Circular Saw w/ Laser Guide
$50 $100
free shipping

Apply coupon code "CNETTK04" for a 50% savings, which drops it $6 under our May mention.

  • In Orange.
  • 6 blades
  • dust port
  • laser guide
  • metal blade guard
  • 5.8-amp 3,500 rpm motor
  • flexible 90° and 45° bevel
  • Model: TCS115A
  • Code "CNETTK04"
  • Expires 8/31/2021
    Published 50 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
Popularity: 4/5
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
tacklifetools.com 54% -- $50 Buy Now
Amazon   $56 (exp 3 mos ago) -- Check Price