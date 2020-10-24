That's the best price we could find by $6, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by fta_express via eBay.
- delivers power up to 100 meters
- 2 gigabit Ethernet ports
- auto-detects the required power supply
- plug and play
- Model: TL-PoE150S
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Apply coupon code "2MG9AQM8" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by USBNOVEL Direct via Amazon.
- dual band
- 802.11ac
- 100-yards of coverage
Clip the 5% off coupon and apply code "X4JKWQW2" to save $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by SynhaDirect via Amazon.
- max speeds up to 433Mbps (5Ghz) or up to 150Mbps (2.4Ghz)
- compatible with PC or Mac
- 5Ghz and 2.4Ghz bands
- Model: USBNOVEL01
These start at $10 on third party sellers. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 5Gbps data transfer speed
That's a savings of at least $172 compared against similar new models all bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day upstore warranty applies.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
Save on over 20 items including headphones from $80, speakers from $85, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These item are backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
That's a $33 savings. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black
- Sold by Joe's New Balance Outlet via eBay.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
That's a savings of 14%. Buy Now at Amazon
- voice control via Alexa or Google Assistant
- 16 color zones
- Model: KL430
It's $2 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 16Gbps
- 5" x 2.62" x 0.91"
- Model: LS1008G
- UPC: 845973085476
That's a low today by $2, a buck under our mention from last week, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- voice control w/ Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana
- Kasa Smart app, compatible w/ Android & iOS
- Model: HS200
This costs at least $3 more at other stores. Buy Now at Amazon
- transfer speeds up to 300Mbps
- boosts WiFi coverage up to 1,000-square feet
- Model: TL-WA855RE
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|36%
|--
|$14
|Buy Now
|Newegg
|$15 (exp 2 yrs ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Amazon
|$17 (exp 1 mo ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register