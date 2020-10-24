New
TP-Link 15W Gigabit PoE Injector Adapter
$14 $22
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $6, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by fta_express via eBay.
Features
  • delivers power up to 100 meters
  • 2 gigabit Ethernet ports
  • auto-detects the required power supply
  • plug and play
  • Model: TL-PoE150S
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 36% -- $14 Buy Now
Newegg   $15 (exp 2 yrs ago) -- Check Price
Amazon   $17 (exp 1 mo ago) -- Check Price