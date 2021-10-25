That's $6 under our August mention and $27 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- A 90-day B&H warranty applies.
- 3 external antennas
- 4 LAN ports
- transfer speeds up to 1000 Mbps
- Model: TPARCHERA7-RB
That's $10 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $20.) Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 1.8Gbps speeds
- 1.5GHz quad-core CPU
- works w/ Alexa
- Model: Archer AX21
That's a $10 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- WiFi 6 featuring OFDMA 1024-QAM for increased speed
- dual band 2.4GHz and 5GHz
- Model: Archer AX10
That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5 shipping fee.
- covers up to 5,500 square feet
- AC1200 speeds
- connectivity for up to 100 devices
- Deco app available on Android or iOS
- Model: 5527349
Most major retailers charge $80. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 300 + 1300Mbps WiFi speeds
- 880MHz processor
- 1 WAN and 4 LAN Ethernet ports
- USB 2.0 port
- 2.4GHz and 5GHz
- Model: R6260-100NAS
Clip the coupon on the product page to get this price. That's $39 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- dual-band
- supports up to 25 devices
- 4*4 MU-MIMO
- Model: K7
That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 5400 Mbps speeds
- 1 of the 4 LAN ports prioritizes any wired device connected
- lifetime internet security
- mesh WiFi support
- mobile game mode
- RGB lighting effects
- Model: RT-AX82U
- UPC: 192876648605
That's $138 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit today. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- includes router and two satellites
- 7,500 square feet of coverage
- 8 Gigabit Ethernet ports
- Model: RBK753S-100NAS
That's the best price we could find by $31. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- color night vision
- dual motion-activated floodlights
- 2-way audio w/ noise cancellation
- 105 dB siren
- compatible w/ Alexa
- Model: B08F6DWKQP
It's $20 under our November mention and the lowest price we could find by $226. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- In Gold at this price.
- Intel Core i3-1000NG4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS Catalina
- Model: MWTL2LL/A
That's $3 under our refurb mention from three days ago and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's $85 less than you'd pay for a new one.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- A 1-year warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) video resolution & 160° field-of-view
- 2-way audio night vision & customizable motion sensors
- 802.11n wireless
- live viewing via web browser or mobile app
- Model: 88LP000CH000
Save up $25. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available at this price in Black.
- It's also available in Gray for $5 more.
- Requires power bank or USB power adapter
- UVC sanitization compartment
- USB passthrough
- 16" padded laptop pocket
- padded 11" tablet pocket
- Model: CBUV-15B
It's tied with our July mention as the lowest price we've seen for a single unit. It's the best price we could find today by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- works with Alexa and Google Assistant
- UL certified
- remote control via Kasa app
- voice control
- Model: HS220
It's the best deal we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- voice control w/ Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana
- Kasa Smart app, compatible w/ Android & iOS
- Model: HS200P3
Clip the on page coupon to get the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- 802.1p Support and IGMP Snooping
- 5 x 10/100/1000 Mb/s Gigabit Ethernet
- Model: TL-SG105
It's $5 under what most merchants currently charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- voice control via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant
- adjustable brightness and color
- up to 25,000-hour lifespan
- Model: KL130
