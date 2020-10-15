New
TCL 50" 4K HDR LED Smart Android TV (2020)
$230 $350
It's $120 under list price and only available here. Buy Now at Best Buy

  • Best Buy members get a price guarantee. If it drops in price before Black Friday, you'll be refunded the difference. Sign up is free.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Google Assistant compatibility
  • Chromecast built-in
  • 802.11ac dual-band WiFi & ethernet port
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Voice remote
  • Model: 50S434
  • Expires 10/15/2020
