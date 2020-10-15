It's $120 under list price and only available here. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Best Buy members get a price guarantee. If it drops in price before Black Friday, you'll be refunded the difference. Sign up is free.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Google Assistant compatibility
- Chromecast built-in
- 802.11ac dual-band WiFi & ethernet port
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Voice remote
- Model: 50S434
That's $37 less than a new model costs in our August mention and also $37 less than stores such as Best Buy and Walmart charge. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by wholesale_connection via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- HDR10
- 3 HDMI inputs
- built-in Roku TV
- dual-band WiFi
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
- Model: 50S425
That's $220 off and the cheapest Samsung 70" 4K TV we've ever seen! Buy Now at Best Buy
- Best Buy members get a price guarantee. If it drops in price before November 28, you'll be refunded the difference. Sign up is free.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10+
- Smart TV apps
- 2 HDMI ports, USB port
- Model: UN70TU6980FXZA
- No warranty information is provided.
That's a third off its list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- My Best Buy members get a price guarantee: if it drops in price before Black Friday, you'll be refunded the difference. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: 81WE011UUS
That's $200 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
- provides remote starting from up to 3,000-feet away and keyless entry
- Model: CS4905S-KIT
