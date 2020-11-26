New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
$400 $500
free shipping
Clip the $100 coupon on the product page to get the best price we could find by $100.
Features
- Intel Celeron J4025 2.0GHz Dual-Core CPU
- 2GB RAM
- dual M.2 2280 NVMe SSD slots
- 4 bays
- Model: DS420+
