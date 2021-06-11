Sun Joe 14" 9-Amp Electric Chain Saw for $45
Daily Steals · 32 mins ago
Refurb Sun Joe 14" 9-Amp Electric Chain Saw
$45 $80
free shipping

Apply coupon code "DNSJOE14" to get the best price for a refurb by $15. Buy Now at Daily Steals

  • A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
  • cuts branches up to 10"
  • automatic chain lubrication system
  • weighs 7.7-lbs.
  • Model: SWJ699E
  • Code "DNSJOE14"
  • Expires 6/21/2021
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Daily Steals 43% -- $45 Buy Now
Home Depot   $35 (exp 10 mos ago) -- Check Price