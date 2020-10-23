New
Refurb Sun Joe Electric Garden Tiller/Cultivator
$90 $129
free shipping

It's $37 under what you would pay for a new one and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • A 90-day Sun Joe warranty applies.
  • Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
Features
  • cultivates an area 14" wide and up to 7" deep
  • Model: TJ600E-RM
  • Published 44 min ago
