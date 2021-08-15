Stamina Weather-Resistant Outdoor Fitness Power Tower Pro Station for $373
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Stamina Weather-Resistant Outdoor Fitness Power Tower Pro Station
$373 $840
free shipping

You'll pay at least $470 elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
Features
  • pull-up station (with three grip options)
  • push-up station
  • dip station
  • adjustable plyo box
  • weather-, corrosion-, and UV-resistant coating
  • Model: 65-1485
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Exercise Equipment eBay Stamina
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 55% -- $373 Buy Now