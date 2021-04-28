New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Sportsman Sandstorm Series 1,400W Portable Gasoline Generator
$170 $200
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PICKCR4MOM" to get $153 under what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by 1dealdirect via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • 2,000 surge watts / 1,400 running watts
  • 9-hour run time at a 50% load
  • 2 120-volt AC outlets and 1 12-volt DC outlet
  • Includes DC connector wires
  • Model: GENR2-SS
Details
Comments
  • Code "PICKCR4MOM"
  • Expires 5/3/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
