New
Lowe's · 57 mins ago
Sparrow Peak 48"x20" Hardwood Work Bench
$99 $142
free shipping

It's the best price we could find by $33. Buy Now at Lowe's

Tips
  • Available in Finished Birch.
Features
  • mounted with powder coated steel brackets
  • folds down to the wall using a simple fingertip release mechanism
  • Model: QBUV
Related
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 57 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Tool Storage & Organization Lowe's
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Lowe's 30% -- $99 Buy Now