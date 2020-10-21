New
Sony 65" 4K HDR OLED UHD Smart TV (2020)
$1,999 $2,798
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $501. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Cool Beens via eBay.
Features
  • 120MHz motion rate
  • compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant
  • 30W speaker output
  • Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and HLG
  • Model: XBR65A8H
  • UPC: 027242919877
Details
Comments
Amazon · 6 days ago
$2,498 $2,798
free shipping

It's $300 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • PICTURE PROCESSOR X1 ULTIMATE: Sonys best processor analyzes content to bring out OLEDs intense contrast with pure blacks, peak brightness and natural colors. X-Reality PRO upscale everything you watch to near 4K.
  • OLED + PIXEL CONTRAST BOOSTER: Millions of individual pixels are supercharged for more vibrant colors to complement absolute OLED black.
  • GAME MODE: Take your PlayStation experience to the next level with a Sony 4K gaming TV featuring dedicated Game Mode for a smoother, more responsive gaming experience.
  • SMART ANDROID TV with GOOGLE ASSISTANT: Use your voice to control your TV and smart home devices, easily search for movies and shows, get answers, and manage tasks.
  • WORKS WITH ALEXA: Stream smart camera feeds with your voice. Through an Alexa enabled device, just ask Alexa to play music, launch video apps, turn up the volume, and more.
  • APPLE AIRPLAY 2 and HOMEKIT SUPPORT: Seamlessly integrate your iPhone and Siri devices with your Sony TV for effortless smart home management and content streaming.
  • TRILUMINOS Display: See exactly what the creator intended with advanced color and gradation
  • ACOUSTIC SURFACE AUDIO: 2.1 channel sound from the entire screen, creating an immersive multidimensional audio experience.
  • NETFLIX CALIBRATED MODE, DOLBY VISION, IMAX ENHANCED: Enjoy immersive and engaging cinematic content as the creator intended.
  • SUPER-SLIM ONE-SLATE DESIGN: Flush surface and narrow aluminum bezel harmoniously blends into any environment. A 2-way stand provides a low-profile option for distraction-free viewing or adjust to raise up and seamlessly fit a soundbar.
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 28% -- $1999 Buy Now
Amazon 10% $1798 (exp 6 days ago) $2498 Check Price
Dell Home   $2298 (exp 1 mo ago) -- Check Price