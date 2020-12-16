New
Open-Box 2nd-Gen Sonos One Smart Speaker
$176 $200
free shipping

That's $23 under the lowest price we could find for a new, sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
  • A 1-year warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
  • Alexa and Google Assistant
  • streaming services including Apple Music, Pandora, Spotify, YouTube
  • compatible with Android, Apple iOS, Mac, Windows
  • Model: ONEG2US1BLK
