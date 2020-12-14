That's a savings of $57 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Get this price via coupon code "PURCHASECR15".
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by doodahdeals via eBay
- HEPA Filter
- Includes pet hair tool, crevice tool, and dusting brush
- Model: UV650
It's $110 under list price. There are select retailers that have similar refurbs for slightly less, but the warranties are not close to as strong as this one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by goodasnewelectronics via eBay.
- finger tip controls
- several tools and attachments
It's $50 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DooDahDeals via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- self-cleaning brushroll
- converts to handheld
- combination crevice tool
- dusting brush
- Model: UV480
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $16. You'll pay around $249 for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Doodahdeals via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- self-cleaning brush roll
- detachable canister for lift-away portable mode
- anti-allergen Complete Seal Technology + HEPA filter
- includes crevice and upholstery tool
- Model: ZU560
It's $10 under Target's price. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by Bissell via eBay.
- up to 60 minutes of cordless cleaning time
- removable top loading dirt container
- can be used on carpet, rugs, and hard floors
- Model: 2880A
Save on six models, starting from $150. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away Vacuum for $179.99 (low by $50)
That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by myvacuumchoice via eBay
- 100-watt power suction power in max mode
- HEPA filter
That's $150 off the list price and $30 under what you'd pay at your local Bed Bath & Beyond. Buy Now at Amazon
- rotating mopping pads
- rotating brush roll
- 1500-Pa suction
- soft surface avoidance sensor
- works with Bissell Connect App
- includes replacement filters and edge cleaning brushes, and a trial size Wood Floor Formula
- Model: 3115
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
It's $38 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Gray/Green pictured).
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
That's $53 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Perfume Empire via eBay
That's $141 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
- To see this price, add it to your cart and proceed to checkout.
- CD player
- 230W total output
- USB, 3.5mm aux inputs
- Model: CM4360
