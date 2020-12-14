New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Shark Navigator Lift-Away Bagless Corded Upright Vacuum Cleaner
$83 $140
free shipping

That's a savings of $57 off list price. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Get this price via coupon code "PURCHASECR15".
  • It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
  • Sold by doodahdeals via eBay
Features
  • HEPA Filter
  • Includes pet hair tool, crevice tool, and dusting brush
  • Model: UV650
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PURCHASECR15"
  • Expires 12/19/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Vacuum Cleaners eBay Shark
Refurbished Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 40% -- $83 Buy Now